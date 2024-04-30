Colorado Rockies probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Miami Marlins, April 30
We will get to see a top prospect's debut tonight!
By Tanner Vogt
The Rockies (7-21) are coming off a homestand that wasn't that bad. After taking just one game against the Mariners (16-13), they were able to take a surprising series split in a four-game series against the Padres (14-18). They were then swept in a short, two-game series against the Astros (9-19). They ran into a buzz saw there and will look for a solid rebound opportunity against one of the few teams with a worse record than the Rockies, as they had to Miami to square off against the Marlins (6-24). They will have to replace Nolan Jones, as top prospect Jordan Beck will hopefully get a soft landing against the second worst rotation in baseball. The Rockies will look to counter with their best starting pitchers thus far.
Probable Starting Pitchers
- Ryan Feltner (1-2, 5.68 ERA) will take the bump in game one. After back-to-back impressive starts, Feltner has been beaten up in his last two starts. Over just 9.1 innings, he has given up 19 hits, and 10 earned runs. He has managed an impressive 12/4 strikeout to walk ratio, but he has been hit hard. Feltner needs to get back to his early April ways, limiting hard contact. Feltner is one of the few Rockies pitchers that has true strikeout potential, and it will need to be on display today. Fortunately for Feltner, he will be going up against the second worst offense in all of baseball (according to wRC+). This is a huge "get-right" opportunity for both Feltner and the Rockies and they will need to take advantage of it.
- Sixto Sanchez (0-1, 7.20 ERA) will serve as the Marlins opener against the Rockies. Making his second consecutive start, Sanchez shouldn't be expected to cover more than maybe two or three innings. Working out of the bullpen before making his first start last year, Sanchez had been hit hard to start the year, giving up five runs over his first 4.1 innings. Since then, Sanchez worked three straight scoreless innings, striking out three, walking two. His start was a difficult assignment against the Braves, and he struggled through 2.2 innings, giving up three earned runs, walking just one and striking out three. The former top prospect relies on a slider (38% of the time) along with a solid fastball, as well as a changeup. He doesn't have a lot of swing and miss stuff and batters have hit the fastball hard. The Rockies will need to get on the young righty's fastball early and make it a long day for the Marlins bullpen.
Colorado Rockies starting lineup, April 30
- Ezequiel Tovar SS
- Brenton Doyle CF
- Ryan McMahon 3B
- Elias Diaz C
- Charlie Blackmon RF
- Brendon Rodgers 2B
- Elehuris Montero 1B
- Jordan Beck LF
- Sean Bouchard DH
Miami Marlins startling lineup, April 30
- Luis Arraez 2B
- Bryan De La Cruz DH
- Jazz Chisolm Jr. CF
- Josh Bell 1B
- Jesus Sanchez RF
- Emmanuel Rivera 3B
- Nick Gordon LF
- Vidal Brujan SS
- Christian Bethancourt C
What channel is the Colorado Rockies game on tonight?
- Game Time: 4:40 PM MT
- DirecTV: Channel 683
- Xfinity/Comcast: Channel 1262
- Spectrum: Channel 130 or 145 (Most of Colorado and Wyoming)
- Channel 305 or 445 (Gunnison and Telluride)
- Lincoln, Nebraska: Channel 435 or 445
- Marlins fans can catch the game on the Bally Sports Florida network
How do I stream the Colorado Rockies game today?
- Rockies.TV
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- FuboTV (subscription required)
Call to Action
Are you a fan of the Rockies? Do you love talking about all things Rockies? Do you want to write about the Rockies on your own schedule with the potential to earn some extra cash? Go tohttps://openings.fansided.comand look for the Rox Pile site and apply to join our staff.