Rockies vs. Mariners: Rox break losing streak despite another series loss
Can we score some runs please?
By Ian Slate
The Rundown
After being swept by the Phillies, the Rockies returned home to face the Seattle Mariners. Inclement weather pushed game one back to a Sunday doubleheader, making Saturday’s game against, perennial Cy Young contender, Luis Castillo the series opener. Dakota Hudson got the ball against Castillo, where his hot start to the season died down against the Mariners. Hudson went just four innings while giving up four runs, as walks plagued his night. Hudson was pulled for Victor Vodnik, who’s scoreless streak to open the season ended as he gave up three runs in just one inning of work.
Luis Castillo was dominant, going seven shutout innings to record his first win of the season. The Rockies bats were equally as cold as the weather, as they dropped game one by a score of 7-0.
Game two was a pitcher’s duel between control maestro George Kirby and new Rocky Cal Quantrill, as the two pitchers went inning for inning to begin the game. Quantrill was dominant, giving the Rockies six clean innings and turning in his best outing of the young season. Unfortunately for Rockies fans, the offense remained as cold as the night before, and the bullpens held up as the game went into the eighth inning tied at zero. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Jacob Stallings sent a fly ball deep toward the left field stands where a fan knocked the ball out of the air as left fielder Dylan Moore leapt at the wall. A controversial ruling determined that Stallings was out, and the game was sent into extra innings.
The Mariners plated the ghost runner in the top of the 10th, putting the pressure on the Rox offense to break their 19-inning scoreless streak. Ezeqiuel Tovar delivered, singling home Stallings to tie the game and give Ryan McMahon a chance to win the game with runners on the corners. McMahon dribbled a single into the 5-6 hole, scoring the winning run with his second walk off hit of the year, breaking the Rockies six game losing streak.
In the night cap, former starter turned reliever Peter Lambert was given the spot start. The Rockies jumped off to a quick lead in the first, courtesy of an Elias Diaz double. Unfortunately, Lambert had a nightmare second inning, giving up six, including a bases clearing triple by J.P. Crawford. Lambert would get through the inning and pitch a clean third, but the damage was already done, and the floodgates were open for the Mariners. Emerson Hancock shut down the Rox offense and the Mariners scored four more insurance runs off Noah Davis and Jalen Beeks. The 10-4 loss in the rubber match dropped the Rockies to a record of 5-17, with only the 3-18 Chicago White Sox boasting a worse record in the young season.