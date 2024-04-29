Rockies vs. Astros: Rox Drop Both Games in Mexico
Yuck.
By Ian Slate
The Rundown
Coming off of an exciting series split against the Padres, the Rockies headed south to face the Astros in Major League Baseball’s Mexico City Series. Cal Quantrill would take the hill against Ronel Blanco, who was jumped early by a Ryan McMahon home run. Houston would answer with one in the second and three in the third on home runs by Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker. Quantrill’s good stretch of starts ultimately ended as two more runs in the sixth would chase him from the game. McMahon’s home run would be all Blanco would give up, pitching into the sixth inning before handing the ball over to the bullpen. Down 6-2, Jalen Beeks held the line for two innings, but Victor Vodnik would struggle, and Tyler Kinley imploded to put the Rox in a 10-run hole. The Rockies would squeak across two runs in the bottom of the ninth on Charlie Blackmon and Elehuris Montero singles, but it fell far short as the Rockies dropped game one by a score of 12-4.
Game two got off to a much more competitive start, as the Rox matched Houston's two-run first inning with two runs of their own thanks to Sean Bouchard and Jacob Stallings RBIs. Austin Gomber would give up a run in both the third and fourth innings, putting the Rox in a 4-2 hole. Gomber would continue to battle, making it through seven innings despite the early inning runs. Jake Bird came in relief of Gomber and promptly gave up four runs while only being able to record two outs, putting the Rockies at an 8-2 deficit. Offensively, Framber Valdez held the Rockies at bay until giving way to his well-rested and scary bullpen, who mowed through the last four innings, sending the Rockies home with a winless trip to Mexico City.