Rockies vs. Padres: Rox split after electric comeback
An exciting series ends well for the Rox
By Ian Slate
The Rundown
After a series loss at the hands of the Mariners, the Rox welcomed Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres into town. Game one was a pitcher’s duel, as Austin Gomber and Dylan Cease went punch for punch, both allowing just one run in five and seven innings of work, respectively. Victor Vodnik followed with two clean innings, but Nick Mears struggled giving up three consecutive two out hits to put the Rockies in a 3-1 hole. That score would prove to hold as Dylan Cease went seven dominant innings before handing the ball over to Enyel De Los Santos and Robert Suarez to close the game.
In game two, the Rockies took on Michael King, fresh off of a near no-hitter his last time out. On the other side, Ryan Feltner struggled, allowing four runs through four innings. The Rockies bats finally came alive in the bottom of the fourth, putting up a five spot against King, highlighted by a majestic Brendan Rodgers grand slam. Jalen Beeks went three strong innings in relief of Feltner and Ezequiel Tovar tacked on an insurance run the next inning. Justin Lawrence came in to record his first save of the season in the ninth, and the Rockies won by a score of 7-4.
Game three was another dud as the first inning runs theme continued. Ty Blach got his first start of the year, giving up four first inning runs to put the Rockies in a hole. Blach provided four clean innings after, but the cushion would be enough for the Padres pitching staff. Knuckleball artist Matt Waldron gave the Rockies fits with six innings of one-run ball. Ryan McMahon and Elias Diaz solo shots were ultimately the only offense the Rockies could muster up, as Colorado dropped game three 5-2.
Game four was a thrilling offensive matchup with Dakota Hudson taking the hill against Randy Vasquez. After trading first inning runs, the Padres broke through with three runs in the third, capped off by a Ha Seong Kim home run. The Rockies answered, matching San Diego in the bottom of the inning on the strength of an Elehuris Montero two run shot, chasing Vazquez from the game. After encountering more trouble in the fourth, Dakota Hudson exited after giving up six runs while being unable to make it through four innings. Peter Lambert held the Padres at bay in 2.2 innings, but struggles from Mears and Tyler Kinley put the Rockies down 9-4. With things looking bleak, the Rox mounted a comeback in the bottom of the eighth. Hunter Goodman blasted his first home run of the season, a three-run shot to bring the Rockies within striking distance. Brenton Doyle knocked in another with a single up the middle and an Elias Diaz single gave them the lead. Bud Black turned the ball over to Justin Lawrence, who finished the job with his second save of the series to give the Rockies the 10-9 victory.