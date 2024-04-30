Rockies calling up exciting 5-tool outfield prospect to replace Nolan Jones
The exciting outfielder is getting his first crack at the Major League level.
By Ryan Hunt
In correspondence to Nolan Jones being placed on the 10-Day IL, the Colorado Rockies announced that they are calling up their number four prospect Jordan Beck (according to MLB Pipeline). In a Rockies farm system full of exciting outfield prospects in the Rockies system, including Yanquiel Fernandez, Zac Veen, and Sterlin Thompson, Beck will be the first one to get a crack at the big leagues, and is looking like he will make his Major League debut on Tuesday against the Marlins.
The right-handed outfielder was the 38th overall selection in the 2022 draft out of University of Tennessee, where he was teammates with Rockies number two prospect, Chase Dollander. Beck spent the first year in the Rockies organization in rookie ball and Class-A, before being sent to High-A Spokane to begin 2023, where he hit .292 in 76 games, clubbing 20 homers and stealing 11 bases. His performance earned him an in-season promotion to Double-A Hartford where he played the remaining 50 games of the season, batting .240.
2024 has been a breakout year for Beck early on, after a very impressive Spring Training he was assigned to Triple-A Albuquerque, where in 25 games he has hit .307, with five home runs and five stolen bases, and an OPS of .999, earning him the first crack at a soon to be very competitive Rockies outfield with the recent injury to Nolan Jones.
The athletic 6'3 outfielder has surprisingly impressive speed considering his build; he's got a fantastic arm and tons of raw power that should provide a spark for a Rockies offense that is desperately lacking excitement. While there is concern with the amount of swing and miss he will have, especially early in his Major League career, he has a good eye at the plate and draws his share of walks too (as evidence of his 23.45% strikeout rate and 14.12% walk rate in 177 minor league games). This is an exciting move for the club, and we'll hope that he plays so well that the team has no choice but to make him an immediate everyday player, as the wave of fresh Rockies prospects is starting to file in sooner than expected.
