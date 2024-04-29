Nolan Jones hits the injured list as back injuries strike the Rockies again
The Rockies lose yet another big bat
By Tanner Vogt
The Rockies were seemingly glad to return home after a very tough road trip. The homestand did not treat the Rockies well; weather cancelled game one and that set the tone for a tough upcoming week. They were lucky to take game two against the Mariners before a surprising split with the Padres that saw one of the best comebacks in franchise history. The Rockies were fortunate enough to play in Mexico City against the Astros but got swept in the two-game series; however, that wasn't the only bad news for Rockies fans.
Nolan Jones heads to the Injured List
After one of the best rookie seasons in franchise history, expectations were sky high for the budding superstar. The start to this season couldn't have gone worse for the outfielder. It started with troubling defensive mistakes, and a ridiculous number of strikeouts. Jones has struggled to a 36% strikeout rate (29.7% last year) with just one home run. It seemed like Jones was struggling to keep up with velocity, while swinging through a lot of off speed, this all culminated in Jones expecting to be placed on the injured list.
It seemed like Jones was struggling to keep up with velocity, while swinging through a lot of off speed, this all culminated in Jones expecting to be placed on the injured list. Jones joins Kris Bryant with a nagging back injury that has seriously hindered the ability to perform effectively. There isn't necessarily a certain time that it can be pinpointed back to, but it has been obvious Jones isn't right. Hopefully the timetable for Jones will be on the shorter side, however, the most important thing right now, is for Jones to get healthy.
This team is struggling a lot and losing Jones isn't going to help. They are being carried by Ryan McMahon, Elias Diaz, Ezequiel Tovar and Brenton Doyle. They have had some surprising performances but will need Jones to return quickly to remain competitive on the year. Jones is young, versus someone like Kris Bryant who is older, and his body has seen more wear, so hopefully he is able to respond quickly. A few of their young, high-profile outfielders will need to take advantage of this opportunity.
