Top Rockies Prospects of 2024: No. 13 Zac Veen
Following the trend of toolsy outfielders, we take a look at former first round pick, Zac Veen, who checks in at number 13 in our 2024 prospect rankings.
By Tanner Vogt
We talked yesterday, in reviewing our number 14 ranked prospect Benny Montgomery, that the Rockies found a type of player that they liked (athletic, toolsy outfielders) and they drafted or acquired a ton of them. Zac Veen was right in the middle of that run and fits the mold to a tee. He has a ton of upside but comes with a lot of risk.
Veen was selected ninth overall in the 2020 MLB Draft. MLB.com ranked him as the number seven overall prospect heading into the 2020 draft and raved about the tools that he possessed as a physically mature high schooler. They had Veen as the top ranked high school player and even went above slot, signing him for $5 million.
"Veen has the kind of left-handed swing that scouts can dream on, all coming from a projectable 6-foot-4 frame that can definitely add strength. He's more hit over power in games with excellent bat speed, especially because he utilizes a spread out stance, but he'll show off big-time power in batting practice when he stands more upright and creates leverage, showing the ability to loft the ball consistently. He's reminded some of Cody Bellinger offensively and has drawn some Kyle Tucker comps as well, though he's not quite as athletic."- MLB.com
Veen didn't get a chance to play immediately after the 2020 draft due to the COVID year, but he made the most of his first full year in 2021, slashing .301/.399/.501 with 15 home runs and 36 stolen bases at Single-A Fresno. He regressed slightly, but against better competition in 2022, slashing .245/.340/.384 with 12 home runs and 55 stolen bases making his way up to Double-A Hartford. In 2023, he struggled with injuries, playing in just 46 games and couldn't piece it all together, slashing .209/.304/.308 with just two home runs and 22 stolen bases at Double-A Hartford. He was still just 21 years old (a few years younger than the average Double-A player), so there is plenty of time for him to prove 2023 was the outlier.
2024 will be a big year for Veen. He has the potential to work his way up to the major leagues late in the year if he can stay healthy can get things back on track. He will most likely start in Double-A again, and the Rockies will wait to see him prove he can compete at that level before pushing him up to Triple-A.
Veen has all of the tools in the world and has the potential to be a guy that hits .260 with 20+ home runs while being a legitimate 40-50 stolen base threat. He is most likely headed for a corner outfield spot, but like with a few of the young Rockies outfielders, the athleticism and ability to be a solid center fielder, makes for a very valuable corner outfielder in Colorado.
