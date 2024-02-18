Top Rockies Prospects of 2024: No. 4 Sterlin Thompson
The former Florida Gator product checks in as the highest ranked player from a loaded 2022 Rockies draft class.
By Tanner Vogt
The Rockies farm system is pretty widely regarded as a weak system. A few years of failed draft picks, poor development and questionable picks has hurt their overall situation. They have, however, done a lot better in the drafts recently, and we are starting to see the fruits of that labor. While the top 15 through six or seven prospects were hit or miss, lacked significant upside, or just weren't super exciting, the top five or six prospects in the Rockies system have become very interesting players.
Deciding between number four and five was very difficult (perhaps the most difficult choice I made on this list), but ultimately, I went with Thompson at four because of his advanced approach, surprising athleticism and potential power output.
Thompsons advanced plate approach, athleticism and developing power earned the nod over his 2022 MLB Draft mate
The 2022 MLB draft class for the Rockies could very well go down as one of the best drafts in franchise history. They nabbed starting pitcher, Gabe Hughes, with the 10th overall pick, then were fortunate to get Thompson at 31 and Jordan Beck at 38. This is the type of draft class that can really change the course of a franchise (they have three potential every day to all-star level players.
The left-handed hitting Florida product is a plus hitter and that is what is going to carry him to the big leagues. With a lot of guys that are power-speed type prospects, Thompson is more of a hit-speed player. Thompson was given solid hit grades from Pipeline coming out of the draft with a 50-grade hit tool and a 50-grade power (though it's easy to project a lot of power given his 6'3 200 lb frame at just 22 years old).
Check out some of Thompson's breakout power output in 2023, courtesy of The Hub for Baseball Highlights
Thompson flexed his advanced hit tool earlier on, slashing .307/.351/.436 in his first pro season making his way to Single-A Fresno. He hit just two home runs, stealing three bases in 26 games. He really come into his own in 2023, however, slashing .293/.376/.487, flashing some of his developing power with 14 home runs, and his surprising speed (17 stolen bases) in 94 games making it up to Double-A Hartford.
Thompson is already showing his advanced approach and ability to control the zone (19.69% strikeout rate between all levels, with a 8.3% walk rate). Thompson's 2024 season could be a huge season in which we see what his ceiling could become. Does he settle in as a .280-.300 hitter with 15 home run potential, or does he replicate his increasing power and prove he has the ability to be a .280-.300 hitter with legit 25+ home runs potential. Thompson received a non-roster invite to 2024 Spring Training, so fans will get to see him in action. It will be interesting to see, but fans in Hartford and Albuquerque should expect to see quite a bit of Thompson this year.
Call to Action
