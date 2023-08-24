Who are the last 5 Rockies players to have 100 RBI's in a single season?
While it's only been a year since a member on the Rockies has hit 100 RBI's in a season, 2023 has been a brutal year for the Rockies. It's time to take a look at what members of the Rockies have hit 100 RBI's in a single season.
Over the course of the 2023 season, the Colorado Rockies have not played like a good baseball team. They have consistently sat in fifth place in the National League West and have failed to bring their record over .500 since the first week of the season.
Aside from Elias Diaz becoming the first Rockies' player to ever win the All-Star Game MVP, this year has been a lot of lows. Kris Bryant has consistently sat on the team's injured list and will fail to play 162 games with the organization despite signing a mega contract in the 2021-2022 offseason. Charlie Blackmon spent most of the summer on the injured list as well recovering from a fractured hand. The opening day rotation only features two starters as of today.
Earlier this year, the Rockies offense was one of the bright spots on the roster. After finally becoming sellers at this year's MLB Trade Deadline, that ranking has fallen off for Colorado as they currently rank 20th in all of baseball for RBI's.
Currently, third baseman Ryan McMahon is leading the team in RBI's but only has 65 on the year.
Besides a shortened 60-game season in 2020, it's likely Colorado will finish the year without a batter reaching with 100 RBI's for the first time since 2014.
So the question is, just who are the most recent hitters to reach this milestone between 2014 to 2022. I decided to look at just that and narrow the list down to the five batters to achieve this milestone.
1. C.J. Cron
In 2022, C.J. Cron had a year that featured a lot of firsts in his nine year career. Cron was selected to his first ever All-Star Game, finished the year with 29 home runs, almost tying his career best in 2018 with the Tampa Bay Rays and had 102 RBI's, the most in his career.
Last season, Cron was one of the most feared hitters in the Colorado lineup as he was a doubles machine (28) and also had 148 hits.
While only spending two and a half years of his career in Colorado, Cron quickly was becoming a fan favorite because of how hot of a bat he had. However, Cron quickly came and went as he was traded this year back to the Los Angeles Angels, the team who originally drafted him in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft.