Rockies trade deadline, Brent Suter & Jurickson Profar remain on the roster
The MLB Trade Deadline is officially over and Rockies fans can finally place the damage on the wound as they were finally sellers at this years deadline.
The world of baseball can finally sit down and take a breath as the MLB Trade Deadline has officially come to a close.
At the beginning of the year, teams like the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets, and Seattle Mariners were all considered teams that could make some noise come October and become buyers at the deadline. Surprisingly, the complete opposite occurred as all three teams ended up becoming sellers at the deadline.
What might even be more surprising, is that after making zero moves at the deadline last year, the Colorado Rockies were indeed sellers at this years deadline. The Rockies are no longer with Mike Moustakas, C.J. Cron, Randal Grichuk, Pierce Johnson, and Brad Hand who were all on the team's roster on opening day.
The Rockies have made some trades to address their need for pitching this year. Although they have let go of five players, Brent Suter and Jurickson Profar are still on the team and are expected to stay for the remainder of the season.
Brent Suter
Brent Suter might be the most surprising name to remain on the Colorado Roster. Suter, 33, has been dominant all year for Colorado as the veteran LHP has pitched with a 2.79 ERA, 40 strikeouts and a 1.16 WHIP.
Suter could have been a perfect fit on any roster and I am quite shocked that nobody made an effort to trade for him. I did think Milwaukee would've been a perfect fit for him since that is where he began his career and the team shifted their destiny from being sellers to contenders in the 2023 season.
My best guess as to why Suter was not traded might have to do with his recent left oblique strainf that he suffered against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 23. as this could've left teams in fear of a possible reinjury in the future. Since the Rockies did not trade Suter, I am hopeful the team will go ahead and make a strong effort to resign him to a deal this coming off-season. Suter could be the perfect piece to lead a young bullpen over the next three years as they should be contenders once again in 2025.
Jurickson Profar
What was a potential low-risk-high-reward signing the Rockies made this past offseason by acquiring Jurickson Profar via free agency on a one-year deal. This year, Profar has underperformed for the Rockies and was a name I thought needed a change of scenery to resurrect his 2023 campaign. Initially, I was thinking Profar might end up landing with the New York Yankees before the deadline, but general manager Brian Cashman was rather quiet and did not end up making any moves aside from trading for Kenyan Middleton from the Chicago White Sox.
With Profar still remaining on the roster, his time with Colorado could go in two directions. If he continues to underperform, it could be likely we see him designated for assignment by the end of the month as September call ups are just around the corner and the Rockies might want to get a better look at some of their younger prospects. Or, I could see Profar finishing out the year on the Rockies roster and will be on the team next year in a platoon/mentorship position for some of the younger outfielders.