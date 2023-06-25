Rockies trade Mike Moustakas to the Angels
Immediately after suffering the worst loss in franchise history (25-1) loss to the Los Angeles Angels, the Rockies have traded first baseman Mike Moustakas to the same team who crushed them tonight. The report was made by Robert Murray moments after tonight's Colorado loss.
Moustakas played in a total of 47 games for the Rockies this year but due to the emergence of first baseman/right fielder, Nolan Jones and young first baseman Elehuris Montero, the Rockies decided to part ways with the former 2015 World Series champion and three-time All Star.
This year Moustakas slashed a total .270/.360/.435 for the Rockies with four home runs, 17 RBI's, and seven doubles.
Moustakas was a name I had a feeling that would be moved before the month ended, especially since CJ Cron should return from back from the injured list soon despite a report that his timetable to return is unknown. The Rockies are currently 30-49, 16.5 games behind the first place in the National League West. With the Aug. 1 MLB Trade Deadline approaching, the team should definitely consider selling. It's unclear who else they might trade, but I wouldn't rule out the possibility of a Cron or Randal Grichuck move.
After the trade was announced, it was also announced the Rockies would be receiving Connor Van Scoyoc as reported by Michael Mariano.
Scoyoc is a 6'6" 234 pound right handed pitcher from the Angels organization. He was most recently pitching for the team's high A affiliate, Tri City Dust Devils.
This year he has a win loss record of 4-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 11 games pitched. It's also worth noting that he has also pitched a complete game this year.
Scoyoc is most likely to be assigned to one of the Rockies Minor League teams but should be an excellent addition to the team as they have struggled to develop starting pitching.