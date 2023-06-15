5 difficult decisions the Rockies could make before the end of June
It's without a doubt the first two months of the 2023 season have not been the most ideal for the Colorado Rockies. The team snapped a 6 game-losing skid on Sunday with a walk-off home run from rookie corner infielder Nolan Jones. The Rockies have the worst record in the National League and are 27th in all of baseball with a record of 29-41. The season is quickly getting out of hand for the Rockies even though they just won a series against the Boston Red Sox this week and will begin a four-game road series against the Atlanta Braves who currently hold the best record in the National League at 42-26.
The Rockies' roster is presently undergoing a transitional phase and a complete rebuild in the organization. To implement this change, the team has adopted a "let the kids play" approach and are fielding a lineup consisting of at least four different rookies starting.
Although it's beneficial to give young players the opportunity to gain experience, there may be some challenges that come with it. Not only will the player experience growing pains, but the team may also struggle to win games. As the season continues and approaches the trade deadline, the Rockies will face difficult decisions and will need to fully commit to the ongoing youth movement in Colorado.
1. Who do the Rockies keep at first base and who goes?
A promising prospect, Nolan Jones, has been called up to the Major League roster by the Rockies. Since his arrival, he has been performing exceptionally well and has become a fan favorite in Colorado. Jones's patience at the plate, combined with his raw strength and solid defense, has garnered attention. He recently hit a walk-off home run against the San Diego Padres, further solidifying his potential as a talented player. Jones boasts impressive stats, hitting .339/.397/.613 with a 1.010 OPS, four home runs, and 12 RBIs.
The Rockies are faced with a decision regarding their all-star first baseman, CJ Cron. He has spent some time on the injured list in 2023 and is also due to become a free agent at the end of the season. Considering the emergence of Jones, the team is unlikely to retain him for the next season. As the Rockies are expected to become sellers at the trade deadline, they should explore the possibility of trading Cron to a team in need of a power bat for the stretch run towards the playoffs.
Aside from Cron, the Rockies also have first baseman Mike Moustakas under contract for the rest of the year and he could be another option as a player who could be dealt at the trade deadline. Moustakas has played in a total of 42 games for the Rockies this year and is hitting .248/.336/.396 with three home runs and 15 RBI's.
Once Cron returns back from injury, the Rockies will have a crowded group at first base and they will need to make a decision on who will be starting for them moving forward. Jones seems to be the first baseman of the future and with that being said the Rockies should try to trade Cron and Moustakas at some point this month to bring in additional prospects moving forward.