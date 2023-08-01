MLB Trade Deadline: Rockies trade Brad Hand to the Atlanta Braves
The Rockies fire sale continues with the move of Brad Hand to the Atlanta Braves.
With just a little over five hours left until the MLB Trade Deadline is official, the Colorado Rockies made the move to trade relief pitcher Brad Hand to the Atlanta Braves for minor league pitcher Alec Barger per Robert Murray.
Hand, 33, a LHP from Minennapolis Minessota, was in the midst of his 12th MLB season this year with the Rockies after signing one-year deal with them before reaching the World Series last year with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Hand, has been one of the many names to be featured on the trade block in the Colorado fire sale of 2023. This year, he has struggled to put up the numbers he did in Philadelphia as he currently has a 4.54 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 35.2 innings pitched.
The return for Hand is 25-year-old left-handed pitcher Alec Barger who was drafted by the Braves in the 17th round of the 2019 MLB draft. Barger is the sixth pitcher general manager Bill Schmidt has acquired via trade this season.
This year, Barger has pitched in a total of 30 games with a 3-2 record, 3.29 ERA, 48 Strikeouts and a 1.36 WHIP. Barger will likely turnout to be a relief pitcher in the Colorado organization.
With this move, the Rockies still have Jurickson Profar and Brent Suter still available to trade.
The Trade Deadline ends at 4:00 P.M. MDT.