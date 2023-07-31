MLB Trade Deadline: Rockies trade Cron and Grichuk to Angels
For the second time this season, the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Angels have made a trade.
The Rockies will be sending first baseman C.J. Cron and outfielder Randal Grichuk to the organization that originally drafted them as first-round picks in 2009 (Grichuk) and 2011 (Cron). In return, Colorado will be receiving pitchers Jake Madden and Mason Albright per Mark Feinsand.
Feinsand later reported that Madden is the No. 8 prospect in the Angels organization and Albright is their No. 28 prospect.
Rockies finally make a move before the deadline
Cron and Grichuk have been the centerpieces around Colorado becoming sellers at this year's deadline. Now that they have been moved, the Rockies have officially opened the door to the baseball world they are looking to move on from veteran stars who are impending free agents in the next season.
Last year, general manager Bill Schmidt was heavily criticized for not trading at the deadline and becoming the only MLB team to not make a deal before the deadline despite being out of playoff contention.
This is just the second trade within the last week Colorado has made as the team recently traded former closing pitcher Pierce Johnson to the Atlanta Braves for more pitching.
Pitching is a need that Colorado has to address now as the Rockies are among the worst in MLB pitching. Right now, the Rockies rank 29th in ERA at 5.48 just ahead of the Oakland Athletics who they just lost a three-game series 2-1 over the weekend.
The Rockies also made a move earlier this season for young pitching by trading former first baseman Mike Moustakas to the Angels for RHP Connor Van Scoyoc.
Who are Jake Madden and Mason Albright
Meet Madden, a 21-year-old right-handed pitcher who was selected by the Angels in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB draft from Northwest Florida State JC. Madden has played in 14 minor league games with the Angels, amassing a 2-6 record and a 5.46 ERA with 66 strikeouts. His pitching arsenal comprises a fastball, slider, and changeup. Interestingly, Madden's changeup was considered one of his best pitches during last year's draft, as it can reach between the high 80s and low 90s.
Albright, 20, is a LHP who was drafted in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB draft and has pitched in a total of 35 MILB games. So far in his career, he has a record of 11-8 with a 5.36 ERA and 153 strikeouts. This season on the Angels low A Inland Empire 66ers team, Albright has pitched well with a 9-4 record while holding a 3.62 ERA in 79.2 innings pitched and 86 strikeouts.
What this means for Cron and Grichuk
Cron, 33, quickly became a fan favorite in Colorado after playing 2 and a half seasons with the Rockies and earning his first ever MLB All-Star Game selection in 2022.
Originally drafted by the Angels, Cron played in Anaheim for four seasons from 2014-2017. In 2016, Cron had his best year yet in Anaheim as he slashed .278/.325/.467 with the Halos while producing 16 home runs, 69 RBI's, 25 doubles, and collecting over 100 hits.
Grichuk was selected by Anaheim in the 2009 MLB draft, just before Mike Trout as the 24th pick. Despite being ranked as the Angels' fourth-best prospect in 2013, Grichuk never had the opportunity to play with the team. Instead, during the 2013 offseason, he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals.
Right now, Grichuk is having the best year of his career slashing .308/.365/.496 with 27 RBI's, eight home runs, and 19 doubles in Colorado. With a trade to Anaheim, Grichuk will likely start in left field for the Angels as it was recently announced by Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register that the team is expected to miss significant time without outfielder Taylor Ward who is out with a facial fracture after being hit in the face by a ball Saturday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays. Grichuk will finally rejoin his former rookie ball roommate, Trout in the Anaheim outfield.