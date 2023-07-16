MLB Rumors: Position players the Rockies will trade
The MLB trade deadline is just two weeks away and with the Rockies falling out of playoff contention, the team will be sellers at the deadline.
The MLB trade deadline is just two weeks away and according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Colorado Rockies will be sellers at this year's deadline. While it was reported by Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post, the Rockies are looking to move on from some relievers, Heyman noted the team will look to move on from some position players as well.
Over the years, the Rockies have had opportunities to be sellers at the deadline but controversially withheld from doing so. This year, general manager Bill Schmidt has confirmed they will look to trade away some veterans as the team currently sits in last place in the NL West with a record of 35-58 and sitting 19 games back out of first place, the Rockies time to sell is now.
The Rockies have a variety of veterans on one year deals they could trade off this year as rental pieces for teams looking to make an extra push into the playoffs.
With that being said, I decided to take a look at what three impending free agents should be traded as the likelyhood of their return will be unlikely for next year.
1. CJ Cron
Cron, has spent most of the year on the Rockies injured list as he has dealt with back spasms for a majority of the year. However, he was a potential candidate to be traded before the season began.
Before his injury, Cron was slashing .189/.289/.297 with zero home runs. Since his return, he has hit above .300 in both the months of May and June. During this stretch after the injury, he has been on fire for the Rockies slashing .326/.356/.488 over the last 30 games with two home runs, four RBI's and 14 hits.
A former All-Star in 2022, Cron remains a quality at bat who will hit for power and can make a great addition to any ball club that is headed to the post season.