CJ Cron to return after month long IL stint
After being placed on the injured list in the middle of May and expected to miss only 10 games, CJ Cron was activated from the Colorado Rockies injured list earlier this afternoon and is expected to start tomorrow at first base in a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Cron, who was out with back spasms missed a total of 38 games for the Rockies during his stint on the IL.
This was Cron's second trip to the IL this season as he was dealing with flu-like symptoms in April. Before his two stints on the IL, he was on fire for the Rockies as he hit two home runs on opening day and finished the day going 4-5 with five RBI's. This season, he has played 36 games for the Rockies and was hitting .228/.277/.426 with six home runs and 20 RBI's. It is likely, that his back spasms existed earlier in the season and possibly played a part in his decline in 2023.
Last year, Cron was an All-Star for the Rockies and finished the year hitting .257/.315/.468 with 29 home runs and 102 RBI's. He also hit a total of 28 doubles for the Rockies in 2022.
One could only guess that Cron would be returning back to the lineup soon as the team recently traded former three-time All-Star Mike Moustakas to the Los Angeles Angels and suffered a devastating 25-1 loss at home, but the Rockies still managed to win the series despite having a 20-run differential against them. Interestingly, this was the second-largest negative run differential for a team since the Louisville Colonels won a series over the Chicago Colts with a 23-run differential.
It is likely that Cron will be splitting time at first base with Elehruis Montero as it seems likely Nolan Jones will remain playing in right field.
The Rockies will greatly benefit from Cron's return to their lineup, as they have they rank fifth in hitting at home this year with an average of .267. Overall, the rank 25th in home runs across the entire league, with only 72. With Cron back in the mix, the team should experience a significant boost.