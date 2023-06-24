Nolan Jones eligible to be NL Rookie of the year candidate
It was confirmed today by Patrick Lyons of DNVR that Rockies phenom rookie Nolan Jones is eligible to be considered as an NL Rookie of the year candidate as it was incorrectly inputed that he played in a total of 45 games when he actually played in 44 last year for the Cleveland Guardians.
Jones, 25, was acquired by the Rockies this past offseason and made his Rockies debut at the end of May. So far, Jones has only played a total of 26 games so far in his MLB career and is likely to remain on the Major League roster as he has been slashing .330/.408/.582 this year with five home runs, 14 RBI's, 11 walks, five stolen bases and eight doubles.
While Jones has only played in 26 games, he is sitting in some young elite territory as he has numbers that are similar, if not better than the top two rookie of the year candidates in Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks and James Outman of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
During the month of June, Jones has been performing exceptionally well with a batting average of .342/.429/.589, surpassing both Carroll and Outman. He has also hit more home runs than Outman and is only three behind Carroll. Jones's stats also fluctuate between second and first place among the three players. If he continues to maintain this level of play, he has to be considered a strong contender for Rookie of the Year by the end of the season.
It is anticipated that Jones will play in right field tonight as the Rockies are looking for a series victory over the Los Angeles Angels, following an impressive performance by Elias Diaz who hit a grand slam in the eighth inning of last night's game.