Rockies Injury Updates: Kris Bryant & Charlie Blackmon
The Rockies receive some good news and bad news regarding Charlie Blackmon and Kris Bryant
In Colorado, there's no denying the prevalence of the injury bug that has plagued the Rockies' 2023 season.
Right now, the team currently has 10 players on the injured list with Charlie Blackmon and Kris Bryant being on their.
Yesterday, MLB.com provided some updates regarding the injury situation for Blackmon and Bryant and when they may return back to the lineup.
Kris Bryant
If there was ever a player on the Rockies roster that needed to catch a break, it was Kris Bryant. Bryant, 31, went on the injured list for the third time this season just before the month of July had ended. Bryant was struck by a pitch on his left index finger against the Miami Marlins a few days before being placed on the injured list.
The move to decide to keep on playing shows me just how tough Bryant is and how important he knows it is to be on the field after signing a seven year $182 million contract with Colorado before the 2022 season.
Frustration is brewing in Colorado and fans are running out of patience as Bryant has yet to play 162 games with the Rockies after two seasons.
Unfortunately for fans, the news that came out this past Monday might not be something they want to hear as his timeline to return looks to be longer then originally expected.
"They don't want me to move it all," said Bryant.
Charlie Blackmon
At the moment, Blackmon, a veteran outfielder/designated hitter, is recovering from a hand injury and the progress has been positive. Last week, Blackmon's scheduled rehab assignment in Albuquerque, New Mexico was delayed due to a setback in his recovery.
Moving forward, MLB.com wrote, that Blackmon is "getting close" and has been a full participant in pre-game activities and will make the trip to Los Angeles with the team this weekend as he is looking to return back to the lineup within the next couple of weeks.
It is a question if Blackmon will retire after this season as he is 37 now and does have a young family. However, being the natural competitor he is, it would not shock me if Blackmon decided to return for one more year as he has been on the injured list since June 11.