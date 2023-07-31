Charlie Blackmon set to begin rehab assignment in AAA Albuquerque
After being on the injured list for almost two months, Charlie Blackmon is getting closer to a return with the Colorado Rockies.
After being on the injured list for almost two months, designated hitter Charlie Blackmon is getting closer to a return with the Colorado Rockies.
Blackmon will begin a two-game injury rehab assignment with the Albuquerque Isotopes this week per Thomas Harding of MLB.com.
Blackmon, 37, has been on the injured list since June 10. after being hit by a pitch on his hand in a road game against the Kansas City Royals. A few days later after he was hit, it was announced he would be heading to the IL.
A former four-time All-Star selection as an outfielder for the Rockies, Blackmon has taken over duties as the team's DH. This year, he has been on fire for the Rockies as he has hit .265 with a .769 OPS and has only five home runs on the year with 26 RBI's. However, he has hit 14 doubles this year and with just two months left in the season, Blackmon could reach over 25 doubles for the first time since 2019.
If his rehab assignment is successful, he could very well rejoin the club for next weekend's series when the Rockies begin a three-game road series in St. Louis.