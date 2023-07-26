Rockies: Kris Bryant placed on 10-day IL
Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant is headed to the injured list for the third time this season.
Ahead of tonight's game against the Washington Nationals, the Colorado Rockies placed Kris Bryant on the team's 10-day injured list which is retroactive to July 22 per Thomas Harding.
Bryant, 31, fractured his finger after being hit by a pitch in a 4-3 road victory against the Miami Marlins. Unfortunately for the Rockies and Bryant, this is his third trip to the injured list this season and with the timing of this injury, Bryant will have failed to have played at least 162 games for the Rockies in the course of two seasons after signing a seven-year $182 million contract with the Rockies on March 16. 2022.
Over the last two years, Bryant has only played in 107 games for the Rockies as he was out for most of last year with a nagging hamstring and wrist injury that led to him only playing 42 games for the Rockies.
Right now, Bryant is struggling to find his former 2016 MVP form as he is statistically having the worst season of his career yet slashing .251/.338/.379 with eight home runs and 23 RBI's. Since 2018, Bryant has struggled to stay healthy for a full season.
For Rockies fans, this move has to be frustrating as Bryant has been absent from the lineup for the most part during his time in Colorado. To make things worse, Bryant only has five career home runs in Coors Field, which is typically a hitter's best friend when it comes to MLB ballparks.
Following the move of Bryant to the IL, it was also announced that the club has recalled first baseman Elehuris Montero.
With the move of Bryant, I would expect to see Nolan Jones and Randal Grichuk splitting time in right field and would expect to see Montero start to play a larger role as the team's first baseman in the near future.