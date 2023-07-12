Elias Diaz, a longshot for the NL All-Star Roster is now ASG MVP
After hitting a go ahead two run home run in the 8th inning, Elias Diaz is the first Rockie to win the ASG MVP
After playing in his first career All-Star Game, Elias Diaz is the first member of the Colorado Rockies to receive the All-Star Game MVP as he was able to knock in a go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth inning, giving the NL a 3-2 victory over the American League.
This was the first time since 2012, the National League has defeated the AL in the All-Star game.
This moment meant everything to Diaz. As he rounded the bases following his home run, he saw his mother in the stands and was overcome with emotion. After the game, he expressed his gratitude to her for the sacrifices she had made to help him reach this point.
Just a few weeks ago, Diaz was a bit of a long shot to make the All Star team as he was third in National League voting among catchers and was behind Will Smith of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
On July 2. it was announced that Diaz would be selected as a reserve for the NL in the All-Star game and made the most of his opportunity once he was called up to bat.
This year, Diaz has been the heart and soul of the Colorado roster as he is leading the team in batting average and was leading them in RBI's for most of the year. Right now, he is hitting .277/.328/.435 with nine home runs, 45 RBI's and 15 doubles.
Diaz was originally an international signing for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2008 and made his MLB debut in 2015. In 2020, he signed a minor league deal with the Rockies. Since then, he has been a key contributor to the Colorado Roster.