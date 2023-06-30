Elias Diaz 3rd in All-Star voting amongst NL catchers
Elias Diaz has been voted third in amongst all Catchers in the National League and while he does deserve an appearance to for the game, it is unlikely he will have a spot on the roster.
Earlier today Major League Baseball announced the official starting lineup for the MLB All-Star Game that is set to take place in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday, July 11.
As predicted, Sean Murphy of the Atlanta Braves received the starting nod at catcher as he rightfully deserves to as he leads all catchers with a .289 batting average with 13 home runs just behind American League All-Star Game starter Salvador Perez.
However, Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz currently sits in third place in among National League catchers with 168,163 votes and is arguably one of the most deserving players to be selected to the mid summer classic. Diaz, 32, has never been selected to an All Star Game and is currently having one of the best seasons of his career right now as he is slashing .285/.342/.462 with nine home runs, 42 RBI's and 15 doubles.
Statistically, Diaz sits behind Murphy in most hitting categories in the National League including RBI's and batting average. He also is behind Will Smith of the Los Angeles Dodgers for OPS among all catchers with an OPS of .804.
Right now, Smith has a commanding 419,587 lead for second place in All-Star voting and is likely to be selected to the roster as a backup catcher.
Typically in the All Star Game, each team will usually carry two catchers per roster despite Diaz out ranking Smith in most categories. I decided to make a list to see how the two compare in hitting.
Hitting
Diaz
Smith
Hits
71
58
Doubles
15
9
Triples
1
0
RBI's
42
41
Home Runs
9
12
Walks
25
41
While it is starting to look unlikely Diaz, will make the All-Star team despite his impressive stats, he does stand a chance to be an All Star reserve for the Rockies.
Only July 2. the MLB will host the All-Star Selection show.