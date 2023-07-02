Elias Diaz selected as NL Reserve for All Star Game
After eight seasons in the big leagues, Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz has been selected to his first career All-Star Game which will take place in Seattle, Washington on July 12.
The news was announced earlier today as the MLB released the full lineup for this year's All-Star Game.
At 32 years old, Diaz was chosen as the third catcher in this year's All-Star Game, following Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith.
Diaz has proven to be one of the Rockies' most reliable batters this year, leading the team with a .284/.337/.452 batting average and 45 RBI's. He has also recorded an impressive 74 hits, nine home runs, and 15 doubles. Diaz has distinguished himself as one of the top-performing catchers in the league, placing in the top three for most major hitting categories.
Diaz started his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates before joining the Rockies in 2020. During his time with the Pirates, he only experienced the level of success he is currently having with the Rockies once in 2018. In that year, he slashed .286/.339/.452, 12 doubles, 10 home runs, and 72 hits. Diaz played a total of 82 games for the Pirates.
Diaz will be the only member of the Rockies to represent the team in the Mid Summer Classic.