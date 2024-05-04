Should Rockies capitalize on trade market after Marlins traded Luis Arraez?
By Tanner Vogt
This season is purely a developmental season. The team was expected to largely be uncompetitive, though maybe not to the point of getting swept by the Miami Marlins.
Speaking of the lowly Marlins, they are already waving the white flag, sending their biggest trade chip, Luis Arraez, to the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster type move made in the month of May. The Marlins didn't do much to move the needle in either direction, leaving a lot of teams unsure if they were going to be competitive (they were six games over .500 in 2023) or if they were going to do a mini reset to try and retool. Well, it seems like we have our answer, and they return was quite nice!
For the rest of this season and all of the 2025 season, it cost the Padres Dillon Head (the 25th overall pick in 2023 MLB draft), Jakob Marsee and Nathan Martorella (both were top 10 or 12 prospects prior to the trade). The Marlins also got 25-year-old, Korean reliever, Woo-Suk Go, who has spent time at Double-A this year.
This is a solid return, and it makes you wonder if the Rockies should look to take advantage of this early trade to capitalize and maximize their return. The Rockies, though they are one of the worst teams in baseball have a couple of names that could catch the eye and fit in with teams off to a hot start.
A guy like Brendan Rodgers may not seem like a huge upgrade for some teams, but the second baseman has been hot as of late and could be on his way to a breakout season after struggling to stay healthy. Though Rodgers numbers on the year (.237/.282/.340 with a 63 wRC+ may not impress you, his numbers since April 23rd have been great. He is slashing .333/.394/.467 with a 134 wRC+ and has been making solid contact. Rodgers is under contract through next year and could really help a team like the Royals, whose second baseman are hitting just .223 with an 84 wRC+). Rodgers may not bring a ton of value in return but given his pedigree and upside, he could still fetch a high upside arm in the lower minors, something the Rockies have targeted recently.
Another position the Rockies could take early advantage of, is one of the hardest positions to add at the trade deadline, catcher. The Rockies catcher group ranks seventh in all of baseball in wRC+. Elias Diaz and Jacob Stallings have been incredible and one of the few bright spots for this team. With both under contract for just one year, the Rockies would be wise to capitalize early on this market. A team like the Cubs with a young catcher could look to add a solid veteran to lead them.
No matter what your thoughts are on the Rockies and ownership, the Rockies need to be sellers, and aggressive ones at that. They need to embrace their position and not be so loyal to a fault that they lose players for nothing (Trevor Story and Brent Suter come to mind).
