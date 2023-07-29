Rockies remain quiet with MLB trade deadline looming
Despite claiming to be sellers at the deadline, the Rockies have remained quiet as they have only traded away one player this week. Could history not just repeat but echo as they we are less then 72 hours from the MLB trade deadline.
The talk that surrounded the Colorado Rockies throughout the month of July is when will the team trade away some of their veteran players for younger prospects. Around the All-Star break, it was reported that the Rockies would indeed be sellers at the deadline and had players in mind that they would trade away.
Since then, the Rockies have only traded RHP Pierce Johnson to the Atlanta Braves for two young right-handed pitchers. Reports came out last week that Colorado could be more active in this year's trade deadline than they have in the past per MLB Trade Rumors.
Despite the Rockies claiming they will be sellers at the deadline, their actions have been otherwise. The team just might not only let history repeat but echo at this year's deadline just like they did last year by not trading anyone at the deadline.
Last year, the Rockies had a chance to trade Chad Kuhl, Jose Iglesias, Alex Colomé, and Carlos Estévez. Eventually, all four players hit free agency and left. Estévez even became an All-Star for the Los Angeles Angels this year.
The Rockies currently sit in last place in the National League with a record of 40-63. The team has at least three veteran relief pitchers and three veteran position players who are impending free agents this offseason.
Randal Grichuk Trade Rumors
Since the Rockies played the New York Yankees earlier this month, reports from Brendan Kuty of The Athletic stated New York could be likely to trade for Grichuk as the Toronto Blue Jays are currently paying for most of his salary as this move would be a way for them to remain under the MLB luxury tax.
It would be a smart move for the Yankees to acquire Grichuk, as they need players who can hit for contact. Grichuk is currently enjoying the highest batting average of his nine-year career, standing at .305. The Yankees are in dire need of a corner outfielder this year, he is fielding 1.000 in 13 games at left field and .977 at right field having played 25 games.
CJ Cron Trade Rumors
Since the season began, rumors surrounded CJ Cron as a possible trade candidate but as the year has gone on, nothing has occurred from those rumors. Cron has missed time this year due to back spasms and could be a reason why teams might be looking to opt out of the former All-Star.
Since coming back from his injury, Cron has been phenomenal for the Rockies. Over the last 15 days, Cron has hit .310 with an ops of 1.113, four home runs, and eight RBI's. Cron's hot bat could be just what a team like the Houston Astros or Yankees might need in order to make a late-season push into the playoffs.
Brent Suter Trade Rumors
Brent Suter is set to be a free agent at season's end and has been another piece of the Rockies that has shined in 2023. Arguably, Suter should have been an All-Star selection this year as he has been one of the best relievers in all of baseball. However, rumors have surprisingly been quiet for Suter.
Teams like the Dodgers, Brewers, and Angels need all the relief help they can get this year. My assumption is we would have heard them calling regarding interest but so far we have not. Like Cron, I have to wonder if teams might be worried about trading for Suter as he did just return to the Rockies bullpen after dealing with an oblique injury at the end of June. Unlike Cron, Suter has not dealt with many injuries in his career as he dealt with elbow injuries in 2018-2019 and a cal injury in 2021.
It would be disappointing for any team to pass on a pitcher like Suter during the deadline. He currently has a 2.51 ERA with 38 strikeouts so far this year.