Former Rockies reliever earns All Star Nod
Former Rockies relief pitcher Carlos Estévez will be representing the Angels in the MLB All Star Game
Last night, it was announced that Carlos Estévez, a former reliever for the Colorado Rockies, will be representing the Los Angeles Angels in this year's MLB All-Star Game.
Estévez was added to the American League roster last night after Emmanuel Clase decided to opt out of the game to spend time with his girlfriend in the Dominican Republic.
Estévez, a right-handed pitcher, is set to play in his first All-Star Game ever. He started his career as a pitcher for the Rockies, spanning from 2016 to 2022. However, in 2018, his progress was halted due to a strained left oblique injury that prevented him from pitching. Despite the initial challenges he faced early on in his career, Estévez is thrilled to have this chance and considers it a dream come true and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“It feels amazing,” Estévez said. “I’m really excited. I’m at a loss for words with this feeling. I’m going to Seattle. Anyone who plays this game wants to go to the All-Star Game at least once. So I can say this is a dream come true.”
During the offseason, Estévez inked a deal worth $13.5 million for two years with the Angels. He was initially signed as a regular reliever but had the chance to become their closer.
Once Estévez signed with the Angels, Nick Groke of The Athletic predicted that he would be due for a breakout year in 2023. Claiming, "Carlos Estévez will be a different pitcher with Los Angeles than he was with Colorado."
Estévez would end up winning the position battle during spring training and has been lights out for the Angels from there on. This year, he has been one of the best in baseball as he has been perfect in save opportunities going 21/21 with an ERA of 1.85 and throwing 42 strikeouts.
Before signing with the Angels, Estévez just pitched in his best season yet with the Rockies playing in a total of 62 games. He finished the year with an impressive 3.47 ERA, recording 54 strikeouts, 13 holds, and converting 2 out of 6 save opportunities.
Before that, Estévez never pitched a year where he had an ERA below four. In 2020, he had his worst year yet with the Rockies where he finished with a 7.50 ERA in 26 games pitched and went 1/4 in save opportunities and threw 27 strikeouts.