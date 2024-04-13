A way-too-early look at 4 Rockies players that could be deal at the MLB Trade Deadline
By Ian Slate
As much as we may hope, there’s a good chance the Rockies won’t be competing for a World Series this year. On top of that, no pitchers seem to want to sign to the mile high altitude of Coors Field. As a result, the team needs to look to trade away some expiring contracts to get any value and acquire as many assets as they can moving forward.
The Rockies may not have the best recent history with giving up their rentals (*cough cough* Trevor Story), but hopefully this year they use what resources they have to continue to build for next year and beyond. Although this Rockies team certainly doesn’t have any Story-caliber rentals, they do have some pieces that could be helpful depth pieces for contending teams.
Honorable Mention: Charlie Blackmon
Charlie Blackmon should retire with the Rockies and immediately have his number 19 retired with him. It’s the most fitting way for one of the most consistent players in the team’s history to go out. But… out of all the players on this list he will command the most return.
Already off to a hot start this season, Blackmon can lead off at the top or lengthen at the bottom of a contender’s lineup. He will ensure a high average, reliable force for any team he plays for. Think of the Andrew Benintendi trade a few years ago, where the Royals were able to snag three prospects from the Yankees for a couple months of Benintendi, who at the time also fit the lefty, high average, low home run output, leadoff hitter mold. In no way do I think this should or will happen, but crazier things have happened.