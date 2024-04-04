Rockies vs. Cubs: Rox offense can’t keep up in second straight series defeat
A dud of a series ends with some false hope.
By Ian Slate
Coors Crown: Charlie Blackmon
Here’s a secret that Rockies fans didn’t know: Chuck Nazty rakes. For 13 years, Rockies fans have been fortunate enough to watch Charlie Blackmon put together great season after great season. A steady force in the Rox lineup for years, Blackmon has a career .296 batting average, over 200 home runs, and an OPS well over .800. At age 37, he continues to hit, going 7-13 for a cool .538 batting average this series.
Rockies Rocky: Kyle Freeland (2)
If it weren’t for Kris Bryant’s two hit game and Nolan Jones exit velocities in game three, this could have easily gone to one of them. But, for the second time in a row, Kyle Freeland has earned this dubious honor. Freeland turned in another tough outing, giving up seven runs on nine hits in 3.1 innings on Tuesday
The Rockies expected big things from Freeland this season, hoping he would be the rotation’s steady leader, and instead he has pitched to a 27.00 ERA in just 5.2 innings across his first two starts. On the bright side, it can only go up from here for Kyle, who has proved over his career that he can be a consistent innings eater and provide a sense of stability to an ever-changing Rockies rotation.
(Author's Note: For a bit of fun this 2024 season, we will tally these to see which Rockies receive the most Coors Crowns and Rockiest Rockys)
Stat Pack:
Offensive Highlights
Ryan McMahon: 3-10 (series); .375 AVG, .865 OPS (season totals)
Ezequiel Tovar: 2-10; .208 AVG, 3 RBI
Brenton Doyle: 2-11; .250 AVG, .725 OPS
Michael Toglia: 1-9; .154 AVG, 1 HR
Pitching Highlights
Victor Vodnik: 1.2 IP, 0 ER (series); 0.00 ERA, 5.2 IP, 6 K (season totals)
Nick Mears: 1.2 IP, 1 ER; 2.45 ERA, 3.2 IP, 5 K
Cal Quantrill: 4 IP, 4 ER; 9.00 ERA, 9 IP, 4 K
Dakota Hudson: 5.1 IP, 0 ER, 2 K