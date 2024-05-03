Rockies vs. Marlins: Rox bullpen falters in series sweep
It’s getting bad at this point.
By Ian Slate
The Rundown
After an ugly two game set in Mexico City, the Rockies sought to right the ship against the lowly Marlins in Miami. Game one got off to a hot start against fallen star Sixto Sanchez, as a leadoff double by Ezequiel Tovar sparked a five-run inning that was capped off by an Elehuris Montero three-run home run.
Ryan Feltner would take the hill opposite Sanchez, facing the minimum through six innings and taking a scoreless outing into the bottom of the ninth. Felter would run into trouble in the ninth, plating a run and exiting with runners on second and third. Justin Lawrence couldn’t close the game out, recording just one out and relinquishing the lead. Jalen Beeks would get Colorado out of the inning, but the Marlins would score two in the ninth, walking off on a Myers single that would send the Rockies packing in a heartbreaking fashion.
Game two was another offensive dud for the Rockies, as they were shut down by rookie Roddery Munoz. On the other side, Dakota Hudson got back on track with a solid outing of 5.2 innings and two earned runs, giving the Rockies a chance to rally and win the ballgame. Unfortunately, the Rockies were unable to muster any offense outside of a single run on an Elias Diaz groundout, squandering Hudson’s good start. A poor appearance by Nick Mears would give Miami all the cushion they needed, as Anthony Maldonado got the save in the Rockies 4-1 loss.
The series finale was a matchup of young arms, as Edward Cabrera faced off against Peter Lambert. Lambert labored into the fourth, giving up four runs before being pulled for Ty Blach. Blach gave the Rockies exactly what they needed with four scoreless innings, bringing a tie game into extra innings for the second time in the series. Despite loading the bases in the ninth and putting a runner on third in the tenth, the Rockies were unable to get one across. After Jesus Sanchez ripped a ball down the left field for the walk off, the Rockies packed their bags with another crushing series defeat.