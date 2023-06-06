Rockies open three-game series against division rival San Francisco Giants (6/6/2023)
Following a three-game series where the Colorado Rockies went 2-1 against the Kansas City Royals, the team is scheduled to begin another three-game series today against NL West rival, San Francisco Giants.
Over the weekend, the Rockies displayed a much-improved performance on the baseball field and were able to reconcile with their offensive production. This came after a rough patch earlier in the week, where they were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks and struggled at the plate.
- The three-game series is scheduled to start tonight at 6:40 PM MT. The Rockies are expecting right-handed pitcher Dinelson Lamet to take the mound. Lamet has played in 13 games for the team this year, only starting one. Unfortunately, this season has been challenging for him, as he currently has an ERA of 13.17 with only 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings pitched. Lamet began his career with the San Diego Padres and has experience as both a starting and relief pitcher.
- The Giants have not released any information on who will be the starting pitcher in tomorrows game.
- The Rockies currently have a record of nine games under .500, but they have a chance to tie with the Giants for third place in the NL West if they win all three games this weekend. To achieve this, the Rockies must keep their offense at a high level and maintain their momentum from the weekend throughout the series.
Rockies Lineup Predictions
- DH Charlie Blackmon
- LF Jurickson Profar
- 3B Ryan McMahon
- C Elias Diaz
- RF Randal Grichuck
- CF Brenton Doyle
- SS Ezequiel Tovar
- 1B Nolan Jones
- 2B Harold Castro
Weather & Events happening this week
Right now Colorado is facing a major rainstorm and fans should be prepared for the possible cancellation of any games this week due to it being rained out.
On the bright side, the Rockies are expected to wear there city connect uniforms Wednesday as they have been expected to on most Wednesdays and Thursdays. Also for Thursday's afternoon game, the Rockies are having a promotional event in the ballpark for the first 10,000 fans as it's dollar hot dog day!
Where Can I watch the game?
- SportsNet RM will have the broadcast for Rockies fans
- Giants fans are able to watch the game on NBC Sports Bay Area
Where can I listen to the game?
- KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM.