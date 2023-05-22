Three Rockies who deserve to be elected to the MLB All Star game
Seattle has hosted the All-Star game twice in the city’s history of professional baseball. The first time was in 1979 at the iconic Kingdome and then in 2001 when it was held at T-Mobile Park formerly known as Safeco Field. The game is now set to return back to Seattle on July 11. for the first time in 22 years.
The MLB All Star Game is one of baseball’s highest honors and has been a vital part of summer tradition as the game has often been referred to as the mid-summer classic. This game features the best stars the sport offers and is arguably the most competitive All-Star game in all professional sports.
Last year, CJ Cron was the only player to represent the Colorado Rockies in the summer classic. This year, the Rockies have been a sneaky under-the-radar team and would be talked about more if they didn’t have their struggles at starting pitching which has resulted in a bulk of their losses. The team is currently in last place in the NL West with a record of 19-28 and ranks 27th in ERA.
Despite the starting pitching not being the highlight of 2023, the bullpen and has offense has been the biggest strengths and identity of this team as they are a little over a month and a half into the season. The Rockies offense is a top 10 offense in all of baseball as they are 10th in batting average in the MLB and are leading the National League in doubles and fifth in hits.
The Rockies are a team that is improving and getting better every day and are much better this year than they were last year and are very deserving to have multiple players represent them in the 2023 All Star game. I compiled a list of three players I think deserve to play in the mid-summer classic.