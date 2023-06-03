Veterans on the Rockies who had a bounce back month of May
The 2023 MLB season has not been kind to the Colorado Rockies as the team is 10 games under .500 and has been in last place in the NL West for most of the year.
The Rockies have been through it all in 2023, they currently have a total of five players on the 60-day injured list and have seen veteran players who were brought in as free agents not play to the best of their ability.
Aside from the early adversity Colorado has dealt with in 2023, they have been a much better team in the month of May than they were in April. The team is starting to figure out their identity as a ball club and went 15-13.
The team has had a youth invasion this year. Some honorable mentions for young players who played great in May for the Rockies were Brenton Doyle and Ezequiel Tovar. However, today we are focusing on some key veteran players who are slowly changing the narrative on there 2023 season.