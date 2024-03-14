Rockies News: Roster moves, Spring Breakout, offensive surprises and familiar faces
We have our next series of roster cuts; more home runs and the Rockies have brought in some franchise icons.
By Tanner Vogt
We are just over two weeks away from Opening Day. We will get to see a new look Rockies team that will be different from the squads from the recent years. Gone are the days of seeing 32 year old journeymen, looking for a role to just get at-bats and prove that they still have something left in the tank. This 2024 team has the chance to be one of the most exciting (not necessarily good though) teams in a few years.
Recent Roster Moves:
The Rockies may have found an under the radar infielder with some upside
Tuesday, the Rockies announced a few roster moves that were of note. A few names here that were optioned include, infielder, Julio Carreras. Carreras came into spring training with virtually no shot of making the opening day roster yet made it a very competitive battle.
He played in 14 games and flashed quite a bit despite his uninspiring overall numbers. He slashed .185/.241/.407 with a home run, five RBI, and a stolen base. Impressively, he struck out just 23% of the time, putting up some pretty good at bats as a player who had only seen Triple-A for 16 games. He made quite a few defensive plays that had everyone in awe.
Hunter Goodman still needs some polish
Goodman was someone that I was very bullish on coming into 2024. He had put on an incredible display of power over the last two years, showing an advanced approach and it looked like something he could prove this year. He struggled last year in the major leagues with a 31% strikeout rate, and it continued this spring. He just looked overmatched, logging just a .192 average, striking out over 32% of the time. He was sent to Triple-A Albuquerque where he only played in 15 games last year.
Other moves
The Rockies have also sent right-handed pitchers Gavin Hollowell and Riley Pint to Triple-A Albuquerque. These two should certainly see time at the major league level in 2024, but will need to get some more work in Albuquerque before getting that opportunity.
Catcher, Braxton Fulford, and top prospect, outfielder, Jordan Beck, were reassigned to minor league camp. Beck was really impressive this spring, proving that he is not far away. His power and speed combination will be a welcome addition to the outfield of Brenton Doyle and Nolan Jones.
Fulford only saw 10 at-bats this spring, producing only one hit, but had a really solid 2023 season, making his way all the way up to Triple-A (though most of the year was in Spokane and Hartford). He will most likely spend a little more time at Hartford but could move quickly to Triple-A and we could see him later this year.