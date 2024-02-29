Predicting the Colorado Rockies top 5 home run leaders of 2024
Today we take a look at 5 hitters who will look to take advantage of the friendly hitters park
By Tanner Vogt
With 70 home runs in the minor leagues between 2022 and 2023, Hunter Goodman continues his power surge with 24 in a breakout year
This may be perhaps my boldest prediction here as Hunter Goodman may be in a battle for playing time in 2024. There is no denying his power, as evidence of his 70 home runs between 2022 and 2023 in the minor leagues. Goodman may possess the most power of any Rockies prospect and it should be on full display this spring and into 2024. Goodman will need to compete with Sean Bouchard for playing time in right field, as well as a few starts at first base.
Goodman absolutely tore the cover off the baseball in 2023. In 15 games at Triple-A he hit nine home runs, showcasing his elite power potential. He only got 70 at-bats in the major leagues last year, hitting three home runs, but that will certainly improve in 2024.
Bleacher Report has Hunter Goodman as a potential breakout power hitter in 2024, the league knows that he has some pop. Zips projections have him at 24, right in line with what I think he will do in 2024. I am fully confident he will hit in the mid 20's with an outside chance of touching 30-home runs if he can clear an everyday role.