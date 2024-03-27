Rockies announce former 1st round pick makes the Opening Day Roster
By Tanner Vogt
We are within striking distance of Opening Day for the Rockies. The talk of the offseason, roster moves, trades, and how the team can change the roster to improve is over. We are done with spring training, no more position battles, as the Rockies Opening Day roster is pretty much set in stone. The season will be an entertaining one for Rockies fans as we will get to see a number of exciting prospects either debut or looking to build off their 2023 season.
The Rockies announced that former first round pick, Michael Toglia, made the Opening Day roster with Sean Bouchard starting in Triple-A. This is a bit of a surprising move, as Sean Bouchard had a really good 2023 season in limited action. Bouchard and Toglia have similar roles on this team, but with Bud Black and Dick Monfort continuously stressing the desire to have a backup centerfielder, the pair seemed a bit redundant on the roster.
Toglia got a cup of coffee in 2023 but struggled in his 45 games. He slashed just .163/.224/.284, which was a 21 wRC+, striking out nearly 33% of the time and hitting just four home runs. The strikeout rate has still been high this spring (31.1%), but it is more manageable, especially when you factor in his 10% walk rate and that he hit more home runs (5), in just 23 games than his 45 games in 2023. Bouchard struggled this spring with a strikeout rate over 30% and an average of just .205. This signals that the Rockies think Bouchard needs a little more seasoning in the minor leagues while giving the former top prospect a good, long look in 2024.
Toglia's hard work is being rewarded after putting together one of the best springs on the team, leading the team in home runs and tying for third in all of baseball. He has also hit .273 with a .344 on-base percentage. Toglia, without a doubt, was the most surprising bat for the Rockies, forcing Bud Black and Dick Monfort to make room for him on the Opening Day roster. Toglia will get quite a bit of playing time (at first base, outfield and some DH) in 2024 and will look to join the youth movement with Jones, Tovar, Doyle in a group that will take this Rockies team to a new level in the coming years.
