3 left-handed outfielders the Rockies should target
With reports that the Rockies are looking for a left-handed bat to add to their outfield mix, we look at 3 players and their fit on the Rockies team.
By Tanner Vogt
Austin Meadows
This is perhaps one of my favorite players the Rockies should target for an outfield bat. Meadows is a former top prospect who had a really good stretch from 2019 to 2021. In 2019, he slashed .291/.364/.558 with 33 home runs and 12 stolen bases. In 2021, he slashed .234/.315/.458 with 27 home runs and 106 RBIs.
The 2022 season saw him deal with a number of injuries, being placed on the IL three different times, playing in only 36 games. He started the 2023 season with the Tigers, but after just six games, he was placed on the IL and a few weeks later, was transferred to the 60-day IL. Still just 29 years old for the 2024 season Meadows could become a key piece of this team as they look to start contending in the next couple of years.
If you can get Meadows back to the 2019-2021 version of himself, you have a true two-to-three-win player in a corner outfield spot. It gives you someone to help mentor the younger outfielders and gives you some impact alongside Nolan Jones and hopefully Kris Bryant.