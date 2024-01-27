Rockies with 4 in MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects
With 5 top 100 prospects in 2023, the Rockies were not able to match that this year, but things are looking promising for a system on the rise.
By Tanner Vogt
These last few weeks we have been going over MLB Pipelines positional rankings. The Rockies have done a good job at identifying talent and developing that talent. The Rockies were able to land recent first round pick, Chase Dollander, on the top right-handed pitchers list (at number eight), they were also able to land top prospect, Adael Amador who checked in at number eight as well. There were some surprising omissions like Hunter Goodman being excluded from the top 10 first baseman and Sterlin Thompson missing out on the top 10 third baseman.
Today MLB Pipeline released their top 100 prospects in the game, a list that fans clamor over to see how people view their prospects. It seems like a list that will dictate future success but there is so much that can happen over the next few years that can change a lot of things, it is still fun to analyze and talk about how many guys made the cut.
The Rockies ended up with 4 on MLB Pipelines Top 100 Prospects
No. 28 Adael Amador
The number one ranked prospect in the Rockies system was a lock to make the list. Amador also made the top 10 shortstop prospects, coming in at number eight. Last year he checked in at number 21 and put together a really solid season making his way to double-A Hartford. He spent 54 of his 69 games at high-A Spokane and put up an incredible 144 wRC+.
Amador is currently more hit over power but showed in 2023 that he might be starting to work into some of that power. He hit 9 home runs in 259 plate appearances demonstrating that he may have the ability to be a 20-home run guy. Pipeline has his ETA in 2025, which the Rockies should probably stick to. The Rockies should let Brendan Rodgers get a good chunk of the at-bats at the keystone this year, but if he gets hurt, or they trade him at the deadline, Amador could be in for some at-bats later in 2024.