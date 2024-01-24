How close is Sterlin Thompson to cracking MLB Pipeline's top 10 third base prospects?
With MLB Pipeline's release of their top third base prospects in baseball, how close is Sterlin Thompson to joining this group.
By Tanner Vogt
This time of year is a great time, especially recently, because the Rockies have really started to hit on some prospects. MLB Pipeline releases their top 10 prospects at each position and the Rockies farm has really improved over the last few years, with five top 100 prospects in the 2023 group. The Rockies continued to add to this talented group with first round pick Chase Dollander and a top international outfielder, Robert Calaz.
MLB Pipeline has been releasing their top 10 prospects at each position. The Rockies checked in on the first list, with Dollander coming in at number eight on the top right-handed pitchers. Surprisingly Hunter Goodman was left off the first baseman list, and Adael Amador is being treated as a shortstop prospect (he plays a lot of shortstop, but with gold glover, Ezequiel Tovar, manning shortstop, a switch to second base makes sense), which is why he wasn't on the top 10 second baseman list. They released their top 10 third baseman of 2024, and Sterlin Thompson could be in for a big year, proving he belongs on the list.
Thompson doesn't come with the same "tooled- up" set of skills that guys like Junior Caminero, Noelvi Marte, or Brady House possess, but Thompson is one of the most all-around players in the Rockies organization.
Thompson was drafted 31st overall in the 2022 draft out of the University of Florida and immediately showed an advanced approach at the plate. He slashed .307/.351.436 over 26 games between rookie ball and Single-A ball in Fresno. He followed that up with a really solid year in 2023, slashing .293/.376/.487 with 14 home runs and 16 stolen bases. He cut his strikeout rate down from 25% to 18% (and that is even with facing Double-A pitching).
Thompson has an advanced plate approach and has a plus hit tool that could lead to a high average, high on-base guy with good double power and could run into 15-20 home runs. He has really good size at 6'4 and 200 lbs and if he can use that size to his advantage and run into 20-25 home runs, we could be looking at a potential .300/.380/.480 with 25+ home runs and 20 stolen bases (which is an all-star level player).
Check out some of his highlights from the 2023 Arizona Fall League, courtesy of Baseball. on Youtube
Some of the other third baseman on the rest of the list might possess more raw power, but when you look at the complete package, it is hard to ignore Thompsons' ability. He has an above average hit tool, a guy with 20 home run power that will hit a lot of doubles, as well as steal 15+ bases, all while being a versatile defender.
Thompson reminds me a lot of another great Rockies player, that was a versatile infielder with a solid hit tool and could tap into some power, DJ LeMahieu. Thompson might not eclipse the .348 average the LeMahieu had in 2016, but he has all of the ability to be the career .290 hitter that LeMahieu is, while providing a little more pop. If Thompson can repeat the hit tool while tapping into some more power in 2024 at AA and AAA, he could really push his way into, not only the top 10 third base prospects, but potentially the top five third base prospects in the game.