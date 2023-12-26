4 prospects the Rockies should not trade

Colorado Rockies CF Robert Calaz was the club's big international signing this year and just finished a great first season in the DSL.



Signed for $1.7 million at 17 out of the Dominican Republic 🇩🇴 in January, batted .325/.423/.561 with 7 HR in 43 games, EVs up to 114 mph. pic.twitter.com/IU7IXwEJfc