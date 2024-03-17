Rockies 2024 Opening Day roster projection 3.0: A few familiar faces rejoin the team
With just over a week until Opening Day, we take a look at our latest Opening Day roster projection
By Tanner Vogt
We are just over 10 days away from Opening Day for the Rockies. We have gotten a really good look at some of the youngsters as well as vets. Some of the Rockies top prospects have really popped and showed that this team is in good hands.
The team has seen a few roster cuts, and though they haven't been all that surprising, the roster is starting to shape out. There are still a couple of position battles that could shake things up, but the way the roster currently stands, these position battles should only dictate the starting positions and not the actual roster makeup.
Rockies Starting Rotation
- Kyle Freeland
- Cal Quantrill
- Austin Gomber
- Dakota Hudson
- Ryan Feltner
The starting rotation is one position group that hasn't changed for me at all. This whole spring has seen some pretty good performances from the Rockies pitchers. Kyle Freeland looks more like his 2018-2019 self-versus the 2023 Freeland. Austin Gomber has been up and down and will look to take off in a pivotal year. Ryan Feltner looked really good last year before an injury and with a change in his repertoire, he looks ready to break out in 2024.
Rockies Bullpen
- Justin Lawrence
- Tyler Kinley
- Jake Bird
- Jalen Beeks
- Nick Mears
- Anthony Molina
- Peter Lambert
- Ty Blach
The Rockies bullpen is pretty uninspiring and after losing Brett Suter, there are a lot of question marks. In my last version of this, I had the final spot in the bullpen given to flamethrower, Jaden Hill. I still think there is a solid chance he could make this roster, but Ty Blach has looked really good this spring and was a big part of the Rockies 2023 bullpen, making 20 appearances, throwing 78 innings. Peter Lambert will probably fill a similar role as last year, making some spot starts, while seeing quite a bit of innings out of the bullpen.