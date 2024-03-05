3 Position battles that will define Rockies spring training and who wins them
As spring training gets underway, we take a look at a few position groups that could be fighting for a roster spot on the 2024 opening day roster
By Tanner Vogt
It was a long offseason, full of crazy contracts (Ohtani and his deferred money), multiple big trades, pretty much every team dealing with some sort of RSN issue. Alas, baseball has begun, and we can look forward to the 2024 season.
For Rockies fans this gives us a chance to look at a long of young talent that will hopefully impact the franchise for years to come. We get to see a lot of young talent this spring, hopefully we will get to see more of later in the year, and with that comes position battles. Guys will be fighting for roster spots and even starting jobs all spring and throughout this year. Today we take a look at three (maybe four?) spots that are up for grabs and who we think will win those jobs.
These four will battle it out for the last 2 spots in the starting rotation
The Rockies rotation was one of the biggest question marks coming into the 2024 season. With two of their top three pitchers (German Marquez and Antonio Senzatela) likely on the shelf for a majority, if not all, of the 2024 season, there were a lot of questions about who would fill their shoes.
Bud Black came out and stated that the first three spots in the rotation were set; Kyle Freeland, Austin Gomber and Cal Quantrill were given the managers vote of confidence to start the year in the rotation. The final two spots would come down to a veteran and three youngsters eager to prove themselves. Dakota Hudson, Ryan Feltner, Peter Lambert and Noah Davis would all four be battling for two rotation spots.
Hudson seems like a shoo-in after the veteran inked a one-year deal and comes with a certain pedigree (and no club options). Lambert and Feltner both received quite a bit of time in 2023, while Feltner missed a lot of time due to an injury and Lambert filled the role of a long reliever that made some spot starts. Noah Davis has, at times, shown some solid strikeout ability, but seems to be on the outside looking in.