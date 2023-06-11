Coco Montes to make MLB debut
Desperate times call for desperate measures. Last night it was reported by The Blake Street Banter and confirmed by Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post that the Colorado Rockies have selected the contract of minor league second baseman Coco Montes. Montes is set to start at second base and hit sixth in the lineup against the San Diego Padres today.
The Rockies also announced second baseman Alan Trejo has been optioned to AAA Alburquerque and have placed designated hitter Charlie Blackmon on the 10-day injured list due to a fractured right hand. Catcher Brian Serven was also recalled today after Elias Diaz suffered a head injury yesterday from a foul ball that hit his helmet. There is no estimation when Diaz will be back but it was confirmed by Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune that he suffered a concussion and will likely head to the IL as well.
Saunders later reported today the news was broken to Montes yesterday in the Isotopes locker room during a team meeting.
Montes has been having an impressive year slashing .321/.401/.961. He has also hit 12 home runs, with 47 RBI's, and had 4 stolen bases in AAA. The Rockies are hopeful that his success will translate over, much like they have seen with Brenton Doyle and Nolan Jones. Fans are witnessing a new era of Rockies baseball, with Montes set to play second base alongside rookie shortstop Ezequiel Tovar.
Montes was originally drafted by the Rockies in the 15th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.