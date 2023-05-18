Brenton Doyle making noise as an early NL Rookie of the year candidate
A month and a half is already underway in the MLB 2023 season and this year, it’s the rookies show to take. Such notable names like Anthony Volpe, James Outman and Hunter Brown have been stellar so far in the early part of the season.
Recently, the Colorado Rockies promoted outfielder Brenton Doyle to the big leagues in late April. Since then, he has been on a tear for the Rockies and is starting to become an everyday player in an outfield that features household names like Kris Bryant and former everyday outfield starter Charlie Blackmon who has adjusted to a DH role over the last two years.
Doyle was a fourth-round pick by the Rockies in the 2019 MLB Draft and attended college at Shepherd University. While in college, he held a .392 batting average followed by 47 RBI’s and 13 home runs in 2019.
Right now, Doyle has been arguably one of the brightest spots in a Rockies clubhouse that has been decimated by injuries this season.
The Rockies are currently in fifth place in the NL West but are only two victories away from third place and could very easily jump over the San Diego Padres who were the favorite to win the divison at the beginning of the year. Colorado is also only six games away from being .500 again and could really turn this season around from a horrendous month of April.
Since his arrival to the clubhouse, Doyle has been a part of this Colorado youth takeover and is bringing all sorts of new energy with him. Right now, he currently has a .255 batting average with four home runs and an ops of .838. However, three of those home runs have come in the last seven games played as he has been one of the hottest hitters in the clubhouse.
Followed by the three home runs, the 6 foot 4 right-handed batter has produced six RBI’s, six hits, one stolen base, and a .300 batting average.
Most notably, the product from Warrenton Virginia had quite the series this week as he hit two home runs against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night and racked up three RBI’s. He also had two more RBI’s on Wednesday which came from his first career triple and gave the Rockies the go-ahead lead over the Red yesterday.
Followed by his incredible offensive presence, his defense has been another bright spot for the Colorado roster. His defense has been an important part of Colorado as this team's starting pitching has not been the greatest and has dealt with its fair share of injuries so far.
Doyle came into this season ranked as the Rockies number 15 overall prospect and is starting to exceed expectations and is quickly becoming a fan favorite in Colorado.