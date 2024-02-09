Top Rockies Prospects of 2024: No. 9 Dyan Jorge
As we break into the top 10, we get a former top international prospect in Dyan Jorge.
By Tanner Vogt
The Rockies have been really hit or miss with their high draft picks over the years, not really hitting on any regular major leaguer since Kyle Freeland in 2014. They seem to be on a pretty decent run since they drafted Zac Veen in 2020 with the successive picks being Benny Montgomery, Gabe Hughes, Sterlin Thompson, Jordan Beck and Chase Dollander. The one thing that they have done really well in the last couple of years that they were largely vacant from prior, is their pursuit of the international free agents. They seem to have hit on a few very talented international prospects and today we are going to talk about a shortstop that received the largest international signing bonus in Rockies history.
The star of the 2022 International Free Agency for the Rockies, Dyan Jorge, comes in at No. 9 on our 2024 Rockies prospect rankings
" Many think Jorge should be able to stick at shortstop long-term, with good actions and instincts and where his baseball IQ allows his skills to shine. His excellent speed should help him on both sides of the ball, even if he has to change positions. What kind of hitter Jorge will become remains to be seen. His feel for the game is apparent from the right side of the plate and he has a contact-oriented approach geared for line drives. He’s wiry strong and should be able to add strength to his 6-foot-3 frame, giving him the chance to be a solid big league regular in time."- MLB Pipeline
The Rockies made Jorge the prize of the 2022 international class, handing out a club record $2.8 million signing bonus. He was the number 15 overall prospect in that class, and he was praised for his solid defense and speed, while MLB Pipeline also noted that there is a lot of potential to grow into some offensive impact. At that time, MLB Pipeline gave him a 60-grade run, 50-grade arm and a 55-grade field, however, his 50-grade hit and more importantly 40-grade power, left a lot to be developed in the bat.
Jorge put the hit and speed tool on display in his debut season in 2022, playing in the Domincan Summer League, slashing .320/.402/.452 with just four home runs but stealing 13 bases. He followed it up with another solid season making it up to Single-A Fresno, slashing .306/.375/.421 with three home runs, but flashing the speed with 19 home runs.
Jorge might see an aggressive assignment to High-A Spokane where he will look to continue to showcase his elite hit tool. He will never be a big-time power threat, but hopefully he can grow into his 6'3 frame a little bit and start to pack on some muscle. If he can do that and develop some pop, we could see a breakout year. I have Jorge at number nine on the 2024 Rockies prospects, but if he can replicate his numbers in High-A Spokane, while adding a little bit of pop and flirt with double digit home runs, he could force his way into the top five or seven prospects in the system.
