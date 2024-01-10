Bleacher Report thinks this former international top prospect will have a breakout 2024 season
With some interesting, high upside prospects, Bleacher Report thinks this Cuban infielder will break out in 2024.
By Tanner Vogt
The Rockies are in the midst of a full blown rebuild, finishing with the second worst record in baseball in 2023. It is a time where the focus is on prospect acquisition and development. They have done a solid job in recent drafts of finding solid prospects with relatively high ceilings. This farm was in a bad spot and needed an influx of talent, something they have done a good job over the last two or three years. Bleacher Report recently came out with an article, "1 Potential Breakout Prospect for Every MLB Organization in 2024."
Bleacher Report thinks Dyan Jorge will have a breakout 2024 season
The Rockies signed Dyan Jorge during the 2022 International Free Agency period to a hefty $2.8 million signing bonus (it was the third largest signing bonus handed out that year in all of MLB). Jorge came in at number 15 on MLB.com's Top 50 International Prospects list for 2022. This was a surprise for the Rockies as they had typically spread out the signing bonus pool to quite a few players versus going after top-end talent.
"Jorge has continued to improve his game in the past year and added to his reputation as a solid defender and an all-around player who can excel at multiple facets of the game. Jorge’s upside and high baseball IQ combined to make him one of the most interesting prospects when he arrived on the market early in 2020, and his stock has only increased."- Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com
Jorge rewarded the Rockies' shift in philosophy with a really solid debut. He slashed .320/.402/.452 with four home runs and 13 stolen bases in 53 games. He showed a mature approach with a very impressive 14.96% strikeout rate and solid 10.26% walk rate. He built upon his debut in the Dominican Summer League by making the trip state side. In 2023 between the Arizona Complex League and Single-A Fresno, he slashed .306/.375/.421 with three home runs and 19 stolen bases. He showed that his ability to control the zone was legit, with a 15.21% strikeout rate and 10.36% walk rate even at the elevated level of competition.
Bleacher Report picked a good prospect in Jorge. He will be 21 to start the season and after a full year of baseball state side and another year of physical growth, we could really see some big steps forward with the bat from Jorge this year.
Offensively, Jorge is more hit over impact right now, but should be able to develop some gap-to-gap power and maybe even some legit home run power (he has a lot to grow into, with his 6'3 frame). He has been given a plus run grade of 60, as well as solid defensive grades with a 55 field and 50 arm (all according to MLBPipeline). He should be able to stay at shortstop, but he is athletic enough to play some second base and maybe some third base as well. Jorge ranked seventh in the Rockies organization in 2023 according to MLBPipeline, but after a couple of really solid seasons and making his debut state side, we could see him start to really climb the prospect ranks (similar to what Adael Amador did) for a Rockies farm system that is starting to flash some really solid prospects.