Todd Helton joins the 2024 MLB Hall of Fame class

Todd Helton becomes the 2nd Rockies player to join the Hall of Fame
By Tanner Vogt
His time has finally come! Todd Helton is a member of the baseball Hall of Fame, joining the class of 2024. We have been tracking his progress for weeks now, but the wait is over.
The fight for Todd Helton to become a Hall of Famer is rightfully done for. One of the most iconic Rockies players of all time got his deserved recognition as one of (X) players to join the Hall of Fame this year. Matt Holliday came to the defense of Todd Helton recently, as did Troy Tulowitzki, both advocating for the first baseman to join the exclusive club.
Helton had to wait quite a while to join the hall of fame, but the wait is worth it. This was his sixth year on the ballot, and he ended up getting the push that he needed after he fell just under three percent short last year.
Helton played in the best offensive era in all of baseball and he held his own at arguably the most dominant offensive position in baseball, first base (four straight NL Silver Slugger awards which is the second most all time at the position). He was one of the most complete hitters of his era with a slash line from 1999-2011 of .324/.425/.552 which was good for a 138 wRC+. He was one of the most dependable players, playing in 144 games or more in every season from 1998 to 2009 except for one (2008). You can make the argument about playing at Coors field all you want, but there is no denying Helton's offensive prowess. He dominated in every stadium, and we can all finally put the argument to rest. In a decade focused on the long ball, Helton prided himself on defense, earning three gold gloves in his career.
Todd Helton is now a Hall of Famer. Congratulations to one of the best Rockies players of all time.