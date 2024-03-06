Sam Hillard is back with the Rockies
After being released by the Orioles, Colorado claims Sam Hilliard to add competition to the outfield.
By Edward Barry
According to Thomas Harding at MLB.com, Sam Hilliard has been claimed off waivers by the Rockies from the Baltimore Orioles. This could be a very interesting pick up by the team that originally drafted Hilliard as he has the potential to be an impact bat in the outfield. That is if he can cut back on the strike outs and make solid contact with the ball. This has been Hilliard’s downfall as a major leaguer as his strikeout rate is more than 10% above the league average.
If Hilliard can improve his contact rate at the plate the Rockies could be in for a treat as he hit for power and can really make pitchers pay for their mistakes. The Rockies desperately need another big bat in the outfield and Hilliard can be that for them. He has decent enough speed to cover the vast outfield at Coors and his arm is pretty good. The bat is the main thing that the Rox have coveted in the past since he was drafted.
Hilliard could also be impactful off the bench during the later innings such as Seth Smith or Jason Giambi was for the Rockies so many years ago. Big bats are what the Rockies need to be successful this season as their home run rate was quite low last year, especially for a team that plays one mile above sea level. Mashing home runs is what scares opposing pitchers who don’t play at Coors Field that often and the Rox need more of that.
Power will come from second year outfielders Nolan Jones and Brenton Doyle, but it could be hit or miss for them if they hit a sophomore slump. This is why it’s so important that the Rockies find someone such as Hilliard who can suit up on their days off and hit for power. Offensive prowess is something that has been missing from Coors Field and for the Rockies this really hurts due to their home road splits. If the Rockies are going to stay out the NL West cellar, they need to do damage at home and win every series.
Hilliard could be the guy the Rox are counting on to bring that extra thumb in the lineup especially when Colorado is facing left-handed pitching. Bringing in Hilliard isn't bad idea; the Rockies know what they're getting and if they can lower his strike out rate this might be a great pickup. Hilliard won’t garner a heavy paycheck so the risk is quite low for a player who might be able to contribute a lot to a team that is in desperate need of big bats in the outfield.

