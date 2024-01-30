With 2 potential options off the board, what outfielders should the Rockies target?
The Rockies are looking for a left-handed outfielder and with 2 of them recently signing contracts, what options do the Rockies have?
By Tanner Vogt
The Rockies are rumored to be in the market for a left-handed hitting outfielder. They would prefer someone that can also play some centerfield; however, those options are pretty limited, and it shouldn't be as important with gold glove centerfielder, Brenton Doyle, manning the position. There is one guy that fits that centerfield mold, but the Rockies may have to resort to a corner outfield option. We touched on a few of those options previously, but I wanted to work off of that along with some recent signings to see what the Rockies options are.
A couple of solid options that made sense for the Rockies have signed one-year deals with their respective teams. Joey Gallo signed a one-year deal worth $5 million with the Washington Nationals and Travis Jankowski to a one-year deal as well, his deal was for $1.7 million with the Texas Rangers. The market is pretty slow moving and the Rockies should take advantage of this market before it starts to pick up. Let's take a look at a few options that still make sense for the Rockies and what their role could be.
Austin Meadows
Meadows arguably the highest ceiling among any of the guys on this list. At his peak in 2019 he slashed .291/.364/.558 with 33 home runs, 12 stolen bases and a 144 wRC+ while receiving some MVP votes. Meadows has dealt with some injuries and mental health struggles which have resulted in him playing in just 42 games over the last two years. If the Rockies can get Meadows, it could provide him an excellent opportunity to rebuild his value. Meadows isn't a centerfielder, but he has the potential to be a three- or four-win outfielder and could give this team a really solid starting corner option.
Jesse Winker
Winker put together the single best season of anyone on this list. His 2021 season saw him slash .305/.394/.556 with 24 home runs and a 148 wRC+. He has absolutely fallen off since that season, with a 65 wRC+ last year in 61 games in Milwaukee. He provides zero defensive value and is a liability out there, but the potential for an above average bat is there. Winker is most likely a non-roster invitee in hopes he can prove to the team he can restore some of his 2021 form and earn a roster spot.
Tony Kemp
Tony Kemp might be one of the more underrated guys we have talked about this offseason. He won't wow you with 20 or 30 home run potential, or be a 300+ hitter, but Kemp is a really solid player and is versatile. He has been an up and down bat but doesn't strike out (career 13.3% K rate) and walks quite a bit (10.1% walk rate). He owns a career .238/.325/.352 slash line and a 94 wRC+. He can steal some bases as well, as evidence of his 26 stolen bases over the last two years. Kemp isn't a game changer for this squad, but if you are needing some versatility (played second base and left field in 2023) and dependability from a veteran, Kemp is someone that will give you that at a fairly reasonable price.
Brian Anderson
Anderson is another guy that can play the outfield as well as the infield (corner outfield spots as well as both corner infield spots). Anderson has never been an everyday player, but he has put together a few solid seasons. His 2023 season was more of the same slashing .226/.310/.368 with nine home runs and an 85 wRC+. He won't give the Rockies the high upside that the previous names had, but he has been a solid player. He could give the Rockies a solid bench option that can rotate between four different positions.
