Rockies.TV will be on full display on Opening Day for the Rockies
Opening Day is finally here and we will get to see Rockies.TV
By Tanner Vogt
The day has finally come! It is Opening Day, and we finally get to see meaningful Rockies baseball games. This spring has been an entertaining one, as the Rockies have a winning record (yeah, I know it's spring training, but I don't care).
This year should be an entertaining season for a team that isn't expected to contend for much and would be ecstatic to avoid another 100+ loss season. This year we will get to see a number of talented prospects and young players compete for this Rockies team.
Today the Rockies will open the season against the defending NL champions, Arizona Diamondbacks. The team that made it to the World Series went out and made a number of moves to improve their roster. They added to their pitching staff with Eduardo Rodriguez and Jordan Montgomery while adding a number of potent bats like Joc Pederson, Eugenio Suarez, and former Rockies outfielder, Randal Grichuk.
The Rockies will get a good look at this team that should be in contention for the NL West division and the NL Pennant again. The Rockies offense will have their hands full going up against Zac Gallen, who finished third in the NL Cy Young voting in 2023.
This is the first year with the changes in how you can watch the Rockies play. After years with AT&T SportsNet and being aired on Root Sports, the Rockies (and a number of other teams including the Diamondbacks), will be aired by MLB.com with no blackout restrictions. You can watch the Rockies on Rockies.TV and this will give baseball fans around the league a good look at what could become the future of streaming with so many questions surrounding streaming networks. We will see how fans view this, there will still be many that want their traditional cable streaming option (though the Rockies have stated the option for cable streaming is still available), but we could be getting a good glimpse into the future of watching MLB baseball.
Call to Action
Are you a fan of the Rockies? Do you love talking about all things Rockies? Do you want to write about the Rockies on your own schedule with the potential to earn some extra cash? Go to https://openings.fansided.com and look for the Rox Pile site and apply to join our staff.