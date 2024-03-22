3 Rockies players who are putting up eye-catching numbers this spring
These numbers should grab your attention!
By Tanner Vogt
We are 24 games into spring training, with most guys playing anywhere from 10-18 games. We have a good sample size to see what these players have done in spring training; we can draw conclusions and point out who is ready to take off, versus who may need more time honing their craft.
The Rockies have had a very exciting spring as both the pitchers and hitters have really surprised. The Rockies are number two in batting average, number six in on-base-percentage, number six in stolen bases, third in hits and second in doubles. The pitching hasn't been as statistically dominant, as they are second to last in strikeouts, bottom five in ERA, though they are in the middle of the road in walks. With all of those crazy numbers, come some very good performances out of Rockies players and today we highlight four of those eye-popping numbers.
Michael Toglias offensive outburst
Toglia was coming into a very important spring this year. He has a lot to live up to as a former first round pick. He has dominated the minor leagues but has looked really overmatched at the big-league level so far.
Things have been a lot different this spring as Toglia is hitting .293/.370/.659 through 18 games. He leads the team with four home runs, and another three doubles. His strikeout rate is still really high, at 32.6%, but what he has been able to do this spring has been incredibly impressive. He is really pushing for not only a roster spot, but potentially a starting job.